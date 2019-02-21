MISSING WOMAN FOUND DEAD





A 52-YEAR old Sakubva woman is suspected to have been raped before being murdered in cold blood by her unidentified boyfriend last Wednesday night and her body was only discovered in an advanced state of decomposition, four days after the gruesome incident.





Muchaneta Tserai (52), whose decomposing body was found in a maize field near her home, is said to have had a dispute with her new boyfriend that resulted in the suspected callous murder.



