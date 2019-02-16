skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 16 February 2019
MINISTER COMES FACE TO FACE WITH AN OVERZEALOUS COP
Saturday, February 16, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
,
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
THE CULT OF BUSHIRI
IT was perhaps the most striking picture that came from the spectacle that accompanied Shepherd Bushiri’s appearance at the Pretoria Speci...
OLIVER MTUKUDZI'S IN-LAWS BITTER
Mr Fred Gasho is bitter that the family of the late national hero Oliver Mtukudzi did not alert him, as per traditional custom, of the dem...
MUNGOSHI DIES
Prominent author Charles Mungoshi has died. He was 71. Mungoshi had been ill for some ten years, from a neurological condition to whic...
CHIWENGA JUDGEMENT : MOYO APPEALS
Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo has appealed against a High Court judgement that paved the way for Vice-Presid...
PIC : ZODWA
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment