MDC CONGRESS SET FOR MAY

2.2 Council restates that the dialogue process must be properly and independently guaranteed and that the conditions must be conducive to genuine dialogue. Council notes that Zanu PF has a history of battering people so as to frog-march and coerce them to meaningless dialogue platforms. To this end, Council calls for the immediate cessation of all forms of brutality and harassment of the people and the MDC leadership so as to create a proper environment for a genuine and durable national conversation to take place.