MASVINGO MAGISTRATE FIRED

The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has fired a senior Masvingo magistrate,Mr Peter Madhibha, for gross incompetence, among other charges.



JSC secretary, Mr Walter Chikwanha confirmed the sacking of Mr Madhibha,who was one of the most senior magistrates at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court.



Mr Madhibha stood accused of passing non-custodial and lenient sentences on some offences that would under normal circumstances warrant stiffer penalties. Herald