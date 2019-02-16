MAN RAPES NEIGHBOUR'S MAID

A 22-year-old Warren Park man has been hauled to court for allegedly raping a teenage maid employed by his neighbour.



John Mutema was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Gloria Takundwa charged with rape. The matter was remanded to February 27 for trial continuation.



Circumstances leading to the accused’s arrest are that on January 25, Mutema visited the complainant’s place of residence where she is employed as a maid, looking for a room to rent.



It is alleged that since the complainant was new to the place, she advised Mutema to come back later. A few hours later, the accused returned and proposed love to the complainant who agreed to the proposal.



It is the State’s case that on January 29, Mutema came again to the complainant’s place and the two went to a spare bedroom where they had consensual unprotected sex.







Reports are that after the act, the accused promised the complainant to return the following day to shave her pubic hair.





On the following day, Mutema returned and brought his electric scissors along to shave the complainant’s pubic hair as promised. After shaving the complainant, the accused went on to have unprotected sexual intercourse without her consent.





Further reports are that the complainant went to the back door of their house and narrated to Tabeth Muteweye what transpired and they lodged a report at the police. The court yesterday heard from the State witness that the complainant was not mentally stable hence it is possible that she was not raped.





This is based on the fact that they weren’t any visible injuries on her body to show that the accused had forced himself on her. h metro