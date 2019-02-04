MAID RAPES EMPLOYER'S SON (10), INFECTS HIM WITH HIV

A 40-year-old Harare housemaid yesterday appeared in court on allegations of sexually abusing her employer’s 10-year-old son and deliberately infecting him with HIV.



Memory Makore, a mother of five from Zvomuya Village under Chief Mangwende in Murehwa appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Jessy Kufa on two counts of aggravated indecent assault and one count of deliberately transmitting HIV. She pleaded guilty to two counts and partial plea to third count.



The matter was rolled over to today for production of a medical affidavit. It was alleged that sometime in April last year Makore and the minor were sleeping in the same bedroom, but on separate beds.



The prosecutor Mrs Chipo Matambo said that Makore went to the minor’s bed, undressed and had sex with him without protection. Mrs Matambo said the following month, the minor went to stay with his grandmother in Murehwa and started developing genital warts.







The minor was taken to Murehwa Hospital, where he was treated and given medication. She said during the night of January 31 this year, the minor was with his siblings aged four and eight, and another maid Fadzai Kumula, who was responsible for them. Mrs Matambo said when Kumula retired to bed, she left the complainant playing with Makore.





“Makore, who was already naked, undressed the minor and had unprotected sexual intercourse with him,” she said. The the following morning, Kumula asked the minor what had transpired and he revealed everything to her. Kumula then confronted Makore, who admitted to having sex with the boy.





Kumula told one of the tenants identified as Grace Rusere Mafote, who informed the minor’s mother. The minor narrated how he was sexually abused by Makore to his mother, leading to her arrest. Herald