LUPEPE LOSES HOUSE OVER BANK LOAN

“On the prospects of success, the applicant’s (Lupepe) case is without merit. There is a clear misunderstanding of the actio rei vindicatio and the defences which can be set out to such an action at law. The respondent (Ecobank) has the property registered in its name. The applicant is in occupation of that property without the consent of the respondent. The summary judgment proceedings were instituted to recover the property from the applicant through the eviction proceedings,” Justice Zhou said.