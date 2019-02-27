KZN PREMIER COLLAPSES DURING ADDRESS





KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu collapsed during his state of province address at the Royal Showgrounds on Wednesday morning.





The 70-year old premier was delivering his annual address before asking the leader of government business, Sihle Zikalala, to continue with the address.





Before leaving the stage, Mchunu had to be propped by deputy speaker Meshack Hadebe and speaker Lydia Johnson at the podium.





He was led off the podium by KZN health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Zikala continued Mchunu's address.



