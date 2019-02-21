KOMBI CREW TRIES TO BRIBE FOUR COPS, ARRESTED





POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a kombi crew for allegedly trying to bribe four cops with $10 bond notes after the duo were arrested for operating an unregistered commuter omnibus.





The incident occurred on Tuesday at 12:20PM along Lobengula Street between 5th and 6th Avenue. Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango yesterday said the kombi driver and his conductor allegedly tried to bribe cops who had arrested them for pirating.





“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of bribery which occurred in the city’s Central Business District on 19th of February 2019 at around 12:20PM. A team of four police officers were on duty carrying out an operation targeting unregistered motor vehicles and touting. They were walking along Lobengula Street between 5th and 6th Avenue where they arrested a kombi crew with two people, a driver and his conductor,” said Chief Insp Simango.

She said the arrested kombi crew were operating a kombi without a vehicle licence, a valid insurance and had no certificate of fitness.





Chief Insp Simango said the cops, who were in civilian clothing, identified themselves and notified the suspects of their crime as they initiated their arrest.





“The police officers then instructed the accused person to drive the motor vehicle to Ross Camp for further processing and the accused person then produced five $2 dollar notes and gave them to one of the police officers and told him that it was for them to buy drinks. The police officers arrested the accused person for both bribery and for other offences on his vehicle,” she said.





The arrests come at a time when the police force has intensified the fight against corruption within its ranks.



