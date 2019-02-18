JABU : I'M SORRY





DENZEL Burutsa, who starred in the popular Studio 263 soapie as Jabu, has apologised for his leaked bedroom tape blaming it on what he called a “temporary lapse in judgment”.





In a long statement issued on his social media platforms, Jabu showed remorse saying the act was supposed to be private.





“I’d like to thank everyone who has expressed displeasure and anger towards me for my leaked private content… Private affairs should remain that, private!”





He continued: “It’s for that reason that I wish to sincerely apologise, unreservedly to everyone, family, friends and corporate community, directly or indirectly affected by recent events as a result of my temporary lapse in judgment.

“We learn from our mistakes to be better people and with this incident, I’ve learnt my lessons. Truly, Denzel Burutsa.”





On the bedroom clip that went viral last week, Denzel was captured romping without protection, with an unidentified woman in full view of a child.





As a result, there has been an outcry over the tape with social media users criticising both parties for not using protection.



