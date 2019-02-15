INSULTED CARDIOLOGIST TAKES ON CYBER BULLY





South Africa’s youngest cardiologist, Dr Viwe Mtwesi, is the latest woman to be shamed for her dress code, but she refuses to change the way she dresses.





A Twitter user by the name of Warrior Woman Elminie called Mtwesi a “prostitute” on a Twitter account that has since been deleted.





Mtwesi was criticised after a picture of her wearing a lace top was posted on Twitter by Metro FM’s Fresh Breakfast team on Monday.





“I am determined to find this woman and teach her a lesson. I have already spoken to my lawyer and he said he will find her. It’s not that I am heartbroken, it’s that I want to teach cyberbullies a lesson.”





She has now opened a case with the police. Mtwesi confirmed that she has opened a case of crimen injuria and defamation of character at the Pretoria West police station against a woman who labelled her a "prostitute" on social media.





"That woman called me a prostitute. I did not open a case because I have anything against prostitutes or I'm judging them‚ she just needs to be taught a lesson about cyber bullying."





Mtwesi says that she is only a doctor within the confines of the hospital and during consultations with patients‚ but outside her profession; she's free to be.





"After the tweet I put out‚ some random person anonymously sent me details of the woman-where she works and even told me she works night shift today. I then called to confirm with her manager and my lawyers will serve her with the legal papers."





Mtwesi says a Johannesburg law firm offered to represent her pro-bono‚ following the tweets in which she said she would open a case against the woman who insulted her.





"Women must let other women be. How I dress is no one's business and it doesn't make me less of a good doctor." Sowetan



