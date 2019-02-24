I WILL SHUT DOWN HARARE : CHAMISA

MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa says he will shut down Harare if President Mnangagwa does not agree to a power sharing arrangement.



He told his supporters in Gweru that his party was prepared to use its “political muscle” through demonstrations in which all its supporters countrywide would descend on Harare.







“Last month there was a stay away called by our mother, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions and we took heed to it as we are a child of ZCTU.





“Now we are saying we want dialogue with (President) Mnangagwa. I know you are asking yourselves a question, if (President) Mnangagwa refuses dialogue what will we do?





“ We said we are giving him a short space of time to conclude dialogue and do away with the election mode. The country cannot be perpetually in an election mode. We want to close the election mode and go into economic transformation. We will call our membership from across the country and engage in a democratic mass action and shut down Harare,” he said.





The opposition leader, who snubbed an invitation last month by President Mnangagwa for dialogue involving all party leaders who contested for the presidency in last year’s elections, said the dialogue should be restricted to Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance. Chronicle