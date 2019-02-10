I GOT ARMY UNIFORM FROM ZANU PF : MAN TELLS COURT





A Harare man has told a court that he got a military uniform he used to terrorise residents from the Zanu PF headquarters in a case that might shed some light on recent disturbances that rocked the country.





Shepherd Magorimbo, who was last week arrested for a string of robberies, told prosecutors during vetting before his court appearance that he was a member of the Zanu PF youth league.





He said he got the army uniform at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare. “We were given the uniform at the party office,” Magorimbo said in response to a question by the prosecutor.





Magorimbo is now languishing in remand prison, a week after his arrest. He will be back in court tomorrow after his case was postponed three times last week.





Magorimbo was clad in Zanu PF regalia in one of the pictures that went viral after his arrest while in other pictures he appeared in military uniform.





Police and the army have claimed that rogue soldiers were responsible for the shooting to death of protesters during the January demonstrations.





Magorimbo is being charged with two counts of robbery committed in a case presided over by magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.





According to prosecutor Sheperd Makonde, on January 15 at the Seke Road flyover, Magorimbo, who was clad in the ZNA camouflage uniform, together with his four accomplices who are still at large, accosted Tapfumaneyi Muviyi and started accusing him of being a thief and threatened to take him to Harare Central Police Station.





Instead, they took him to the Seke Road flyover, forced him to reveal his EcoCash pin number and transferred $54 into their account and they also took $94 cash, two Samsung mobile phones and two Nokia mobile phones.





Magorimbo was positively identified by Muviyi. He is also accused of robbing a motorist, Nicholus Mupazi, along Baines Avenue in Harare.





Magorimbo, together with his two accomplices who were also clad in army uniform, got into Mupazi’s vehicle, opened the glove compartment and took R60 and a Samsung mobile phone and went away.

A soldier, Norest Sosera, appeared in the same court charged with robbery after he teamed up with his colleagues to rob foreign currency cash dealers in Chitungwiza.



