HUBBY'S SMALL HOUSE ABUSES ME : WIFE TELLS MAGISTRATE

Two Harare women are fighting over one man, with both claiming to be the official spouse.

The fight came to light at the Harare Civil Courts where Viola Mawara sought a protection order against Chantel Tapera, whom she claimed was her husband’s former mistress.





Mawara sought to bar Tapera from verbally abusing her and prohibiting her from using her property since they stay under the same roof. Both women stay in their in-law’s house in Vainona.



Mawara claimed she was the lawful wife, having been customarily married in 2010. She said in 2014, she started receiving phone calls from Tapera who claimed to be her husband’s spouse.



“When I asked my husband about Tapera, he indicated that he sired two children with her and that she was not his wife since he did not pay any lobola for her,” Mawara said.



She added: “We moved into my in-laws house in Vainona November last year and she was already residing in that house.”



She pleaded with the court to grant an order compelling her “sister wife” to stop using her property and compelling her to come home before 8pm.



In her response, Tapera claimed to be the rightful spouse, saying she also started staying with the man in question in 2010.



Tapera said she knew her husband was having an affair but was shocked when Mawara moved in to the Vainona residence one morning with the help of her friends and relatives.



Mawara broke down in tears as she narrated how Tapera insults her and her children. “She is the one who insults me and my children. My children are now suffering and are confined to one room. I’m the victim of abuse not her,” a tearful Mawara told the court



Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti granted Mawara the peace order and ordered Tapera not to insult, assault or harass the applicant.



Miti said she cannot grant an order barring Tapera from using her property. She advised both women to find a way to coexist for the sake of their children who are being affected the most by their living arrangement.









‘‘For peace’s sake, find alternative accommodation with your husband and request your in-laws to legally remove her from the house,” Miti advised Mawara. Daily News