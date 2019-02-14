HOOKER ROBS CLIENT, JAILED

A Sakubva hooker has been jailed 10 months for robbing her client with the help of three male accomplices.



Precious Nota, 30, of 368 in New Chisamba, Sakubva was convicted together with one of her accomplices, Daniel Muvandi, 22, of 277 NMB in the same suburb who was handed a 16-month jail sentence by magistrate Lazarus Murendo.





Two of their accomplices, one of whom is only identified as Lloyd, are still on the run after robbing Maxwell Muungani, a ministry of Transport employee.



Nota had two months suspended on condition of good behaviour with Muvandi’s sentence being cut by four months on similar conditions.



They were being charged with robbery as defined in section 126 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.









They had made off with $414 worth of goods including a Samsung cell phone and an EcoCash transfer. Daily News