ELECTORAL COURT CONFIRMS CHIYANGWA WIN

THE Electoral Court has confirmed Dr Philip Chiyangwa as the legitimate legislator for Zvimba South, putting to rest rigging allegations by the losing MDC-Alliance candidate. Justice Joseph Musakwa dismissed with costs an election petition by losing MDC-A candidate Mr Nkosilathi Alloys Nyamadzawo, who accused Dr Chiyangwa and his election agents of corrupt practices.



Justice Musakwa declared Dr Chiyangwa as the winner. In August, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced Dr Chiyangwa’s victory with 11 819 votes.



He beat former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa, who was runner- up, with 4 856. Mr Nyamadzawo was also one of the losing candidates with 3 978 votes.



In September 2018, Mr Nyamadzawo filed the petition challenging Dr Chiyangwa’s victory.



In his application, Mr Nyamadzawo sought an order nullifying the declaration of Dr Chiyangwa as the duly elected Member of the National Assembly for Zvimba South.





Mr Nyamadzawo argued in the papers that Dr Chiyangwa was seen buying soft drinks and beer for voters who were on their way to the polling stations and that he also intercepted voters who were on their way to Mpumbu polling station.





He also alleged Dr Chiyangwa stockpiled maize grain in classrooms at Chikambi Primary School, with a view to entice voters.