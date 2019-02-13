ED WILL NEVER WALK ALONE MARCH NEXT WEEK

THE Zanu PF youth league has organised a solidarity march in Harare to show their support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with the event being held under the theme #EDWillNeverWalkAlone#.



The march will be held in Harare on February 21, a date previously known as the 21st movement day in honour of former President Robert Mugabe.





Addressing about 300 district youth chairpersons from Mashonaland East in Marondera, the ruling party’s national youth league political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said the solidarity march was meant to send a message to opposition parties and the outside world that Mnangagwa was the country’s sole legitimate leader.





“As the national executive of the youth league, we held a meeting on February 5, where we resolved that as youths, we need to go out and show the world that President Mnangagwa was elected by the people,” Tsenengamu, who recently led the ouster of Zanu PF youth league boss Pupurai Togarepi, said.





“As the vanguard of the party, we need to send a message that ED is our leader, who we elected into office. We are aware of the sanctions being renewed by the United States and the EU [European Union]. As the youth league, we won’t be silent while he is being insulted and his name being dragged in the mud.”





The march, which coincides with Mugabe’s birthday, comes hardly a month after a wave of anti-government protests, which were quashed by the military and police, resulting in the death of at least 17 people.





Human rights organisations have produced damning dossiers, narrating how the military fatally shot civilians, raped women and carried out nocturnal visits at perceived anti-government activists’ homes and brutally assaulted them, oftentimes in front of their families.





But Mnangagwa said the rape reports were fabricated, demanding that the estimated 20 victims come out in the open and report to police. Newsday