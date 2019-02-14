DRUNK DROWNS IN FLOODED RIVER





The love for an illicit brew called kachasu cost a 38-year old Chiweshe man his life after he drowned on Saturday night while trying to cross the flooded Mazamba River.





The body of Brian Muchemwa (38) of Mafuka village under Chief Chiweshe was found floating in the river on Tuesday, three days after he tried to cross the flooded river just to go and have a sip of the illicit brew at a nearby village. He was in the company of his friend, Norman Zanamwe (35).





Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm the death of a kachasu imbiber Brian Muchemwa, who drowned in a river in Chiweshe on Saturday night while trying to cross to the next village to drink beer. The body was retrieved on Tuesday and it was in a decomposing state,” Mundembe said.





A witness, David Guyo, told Newsday that Muchemwa and Zanamwe were caught up in the rains that pounded Chiweshe on Saturday night and Zananwe sought shelter while Muchemwa continued the journey alone.





“Tragedy struck after Muchemwa refused to abandon the trip when heavy rains started to fall. The two were going for their usual beer drink, but they parted ways when Zanamwe sought shelter, while the latter kept going ,” said Guyo.





Zananwe visted his friend’s homestead the following day and was told Muchemwa had not returned home.





A search was launched on Monday and the deceased could not be located. His body was only spotted the following day floating in the river by a passer-by.



