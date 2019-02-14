COUSIN IMPREGNATES COUSIN

TWO teenage cousins, who engaged in an incestuous relationship resulting in a pregnancy, have been each been sentenced to 18 months in prison.



The cousins, who cannot be named to protect their identity, aged 16 (boy) and 15 (girl) appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Beaulity Dube each facing a count of having sexual intercourse within the prohibited degree of relationship (incest).



As a result of the incest by the first cousins, the girl is now five months pregnant.

The cousins from a village in Chiwundura area outside Gweru pleaded guilty to the charge.



Ms Dube convicted and sentenced each of them to 18 months imprisonment.

However, the sentence was wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour.





“Sending both of you to prison is too harsh as you are both too young and also considering the fact that the second accused is pregnant. So you are each sentenced to 18 months in prison which is wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour,” she said.





Prosecuting, Mr Andrew Marimo told the court that the cousins have been having a sexual relationship from October in 2018 to January this year.





The court heard that the two reside at the same place and also attend the same school.

The court heard that the affair came to light when the girl’s aunt noticed some changes on her before confronting her.





The girl, the court heard, disclosed to her aunt that she had sexual intercourse with her cousin as they were dating.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the pair’s arrest.





Medical examinations were conducted proving that the girl was five months pregnant. Chronicle