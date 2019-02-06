COUNCILLOR : MY ORDEAL AT ARMY BARRACKS





MUTARE South MDC Alliance councillor Herbert Gonyora at the weekend narrated his harrowing experience at the hands of State security agents following his arrest and three-day detention at Herbert Chitepo Barracks.





Speaking during the burial of Noah Sahumbe, who died as a result of internal injuries sustained from alleged assault by the soldiers, Gonyora alleged that he was abducted at his home during the recent stayaway called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions over fuel price hikes.





He further claimed that over 100 innocent civilians were assaulted by armed soldiers in the small township of Zimunya.





“I was on the wanted list and I was abducted in the morning around 3am on January 16. I was taken to Herbert Chitepo Barracks and on arrival, I was surprised to see other councillors, including Crispen Dube,” he said.





“At one time, I was put in solitary confinement at the barracks. I was heavily assaulted by various objects, including guns. At one time, I thought that I was not going to survive the beatings. The three days were horrific to me.”





Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi revealed at the same funeral that some of the councillors were still missing.





“I am actually surprised to see some councillors emerging here at the funeral as they had gone missing. At the moment, I don’t know where some of the councillors are,” he said.





“Soldiers are supposed to protect citizens, but I am now surprised that they are fighting their own people. We are all suffering as Zimbabweans. We are all buying a loaf a bread for $2,50, no one is spared from the high cost of living.”