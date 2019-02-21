COPS RAIDED MY GROCERIES : ACCUSED LOOTER

An Advanced Level student who is part of eight suspects arrested for looting at Choppies Supermarket in Luveve suburb yesterday claimed that police raided groceries that had been sent by his mother from South Africa.



Desmond Pendamazuva, 22, testified before magistrate Ngoni Nduna at the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Courts yesterday.





Pendamazuva and his seven co-accused, who are all in custody are being represented by lawyers, Lison Ncube, Coaster Dube and Jonathan Tsvangirai.



According to the 22-year-old’s testimony, 12 police officers reportedly raided his home; where he lives with a younger brother in the absence of their parents.



“On January 18, at around midnight police arrived at our house and said they wanted to conduct a search; there were 12 officers,” he told the court.



“They took the groceries which were in the cupboard and then led me to their vehicle. They told me that the recovered groceries were from Choppies.



“I did not say anything. My mother had brought the groceries towards Christmas.” Methuseli Tshuma; Marshalaw Ncube; Clemence Ncube; Thandekile Mzizi; Desmond Pendamazuva; Nokuthula Mlambo; Sibonginkosi Gumbo and Sisasenkosi Zulu have all denied the theft charges.



The State represented by prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi alleges that following a tip-off from members of the public, police raided Zulu Khayalami Funeral Parlour in Luveve suburb where suspected looted goods were recovered.



Police arrested Mzizi, 28, Zulu, 35, and Moyo, 30, who then implicated others.







The trial continues today. Daily News