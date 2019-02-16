CONDOM CRISIS HITS ZIM





Zimbabwe is now facing condom challenges as donors are pulling back.





This was said by the Director of AIDS and TB Unit in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Owen Mugurungi at the International Condom Day commemorations held in Harare yesterday.





“Zimbabwe is facing serious challenges as donors, who provide free condoms are pulling back yet the country is not yet capable of funding its self.





“Donors are pulling back of the current economic situation, the Value Added Taxes and ZIMRA taxes are being paid in Bond notes yet they buy them in United States dollars.





“Condom consumption has already exceeded by 30 percent and no measures have been taken by the government so far.





“The other problems we are facing are that, we have over 50 million condoms in the warehouses but its taking long for them to be tested and they cannot be used without being tested first.





“There are also limited condom brands; in fact, we only have one female brand and a few male ones which is really sad because women are being left out in the fight against HIV and AIDS, STIs and unwanted pregnancies.





“At the moment we urge all Zimbabweans to stop using condoms for the wrong reasons like making floor polish, and the those who afford to buy condoms should buy and leave the few free ones for the less privileged,” said Dr Mugurungi. h metro



