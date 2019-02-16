CHIWENGA UNWELL : ED





Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is not feeling well and is currently receiving medical attention, President Mnangagwa has said.







Zanu-PF’s Second Secretary resultantly missed yesterday’s Meet the People Rally in Mwenezi.





The party’s national chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, also failed to make it as she gone for a routine medical check-up following last year’s bombing incident in Bulawayo.





Addressing a well-attended rally, President Mnangagwa said the two members of the party’s presidium were receiving treatment.





“As you can see, I have only Vice President Kembo Mohadi to assist me, the other Vice President, General Chiwenga, is not feeling well. So that is why he is not with us here. We thought it would be important to officially make this announcement because these are our senior Politburo members.





“The national chairman (national chairperson Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri) is also not here. She had to receive her regular treatment for the injuries she suffered during the bomb explosion.





“When the bombing incident happened in Bulawayo, Cde Chinomona and Vice President Cde Mohadi also got injured, but it’s good that we have them here.”

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu was delegated by the party to attend the funeral of the late national hero Cde Callistus Ndlovu, who died last week.



