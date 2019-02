CHAMISA SNUBS ED MEETING

My views on what needs to happen in order for us to have meaningful dialogue are a matter of public record. It is my intention to attend the meeting if as stated in the invitation it is to discuss the framework for dialogue. In my view, real and meaningful dialogue that will lead to the change we desperately need in our country can only happen if the people wrongfully detained have been released and the army is withdrawn completely from the streets and from manning roadblocks. It can only take place if, as the President promised upon his return from his overseas trip, the heads of those who have been responsible for brutalizing citizens roll.