CATTLE RUSTLER CRASHES WITH THREE CARCASSES





A SUSPECTED cattle rustler who had three carcasses in his vehicle was arrested by detectives after a high speed chase along Magamba Road in Mutare’s Chikanga high-density suburb.





Lucky Manyandure (22) failed to stop at a police check point and sped off. Detectives had been tipped by a farmer that the suspect was ferrying the carcasses.





Manicaland police spokesman, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa, said the informer was one of the many farmers who were losing their herd to daring cattle rustlers that have wrecked havoc in Odzi and surrounding areas.





“After his arrest Manyandure said he did not steal the cattle but he had no permit to transport the carcasses. We are investigating the matter. He is in police custody and the matter is being treated as a suspected case of stock theft,” said Insp Kakohwa.





Manyandure was driving a Ford Ranger with three carcasses at around 5pm. A farmer tipped off detectives who were manning a police block at Christmas Pass. They tried to stop him after they noticed that there was something covered with a black plastic at the back.





He did not stop and drove off at high speed.



