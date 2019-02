BUSHIRI GETS BAIL

Self-proclaimed prophet Sheperd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, have been granted bail of R100,000 bail each after appearing in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

The case was postponed until May 10 and the couple will have to stay in Gauteng as one of the bail conditions.

A large following of fanatical fans holding placards was ready to support the religious leader outside the court, including one that said “You touch major 1 by mistake / You will die by correction / Hands off God’s prophet”.

“Major one” is what the self-proclaimed prophet is known as among his followers.

Bushiri and his wife Mary face charges of fraud and money laundering.