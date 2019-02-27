BROKE ZIFA BLOWS R600 000 ON SA JUNKET

DEBT-ridden Zifa allegedly blew over half a million rand in allowances for a 12-member entourage that went for a five-day capacity-building and benchmarking interactive workshop at the South African Football Association.





The 12 officials, who left the country on February 19 and returned on February 23, each received varying amounts ranging between US$700 and US$1 000 per day.





This translated to the minimum daily allowance paid to an individual being about R9 750, which translates to about R48 750 for the five days.





For the whole delegation, the Zifa delegation gobbled up close to R600 000, with Zifa president Felton Kamambo getting the lion’s share of about R69 600.





The delegation which Kamambo led was made up of the four Zifa regional chairpersons; Davison Muchena (Eastern Region), Stanley Chapeta (Central Region), Willard Manyengavana (Northern Region) and Andrew Tapela (Southern Region).





Zifa Northern Region board member Sweeney Mushonga, who is heavily tipped to be the next Zifa chief executive officer, was also included in the entourage.





Zifa technical director, Wilson Mutekede, Zifa board members Bryton Malandule, Farai Jere, who is also the Premier Soccer League chairman, women soccer boss Barbara Chikosi, Chamu Chiwanza and Sugar Chagonda were also part of the trip.





Phillemon Machana, the Zifa board member, who has been responsible for association’s financial portfolio, chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse and suspended vice-president Gift Banda were not part of the junket.





A trusted source said Machana, one of the signatories of Zifa accounts, did not approve of the trip and declined to append his signature on the withdrawal slip of the association’s nostro account with a bank (name supplied) housed in Borrowdale suburb, Harare.





“The guys got hefty allowances in five days and most councillors are not happy that resources continue being wasted while Zifa sits on a US$8 million debt. Most are of the view that the money could have been used to fund an induction workshop for all Zifa councillors,” said the source.





The source of Zifa’s foreign currency is being questioned amid fears that the association could have dipped its fingers into the Fifa grant.





Asked to comment on the hefty allowances allegedly paid to the delegation yesterday, Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela neither denied nor confirmed that the delegates rceived between US$700 and US$1 000 a day.





“Members of the Zifa delegation which recently travelled to SA (South Africa) were indeed paid varying amounts in the form of allowances as set in the schedule of allowances and approved by the respective Zifa structures. We cannot disclose the figures as this will be (an) infringement of their

rights,” said Gwesela in a written response.





“Firstly, Zifa does not believe in publishing earnings of anyone in the public space as this is a private issue. Further, with regards to rates payable to officials, this is set by the executive and ratified by Zifa AGMs during budget presentations. Also Zifa does not know Fifa rates and is not obliged to follow or know how Fifa pays officials. It is also important to note that Zifa does not use Fifa money to pay for allowances such as the trip you are referring to. Accordingly any payments that may have been made were done from (a) Zifa general fund. Note: Fifa money only goes to designated and agreed votes and such are audited independently,” Gwesela said. Herald