BLACK MARKET RATES : THE DAY AFTER

In an interview yesterday, Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe director Dr Godfrey Kanyenze said the black market rate should fall gradually because what the central bank did was what industry had been calling for. “The release of the exchange rate is what the market has always been pushing. The parallel market rate should fall but that will only happen if Government manages to secure enough lines of credit to back up the RTGS dollar. You will realise that there is a lot of demand for the US dollar to carry out various activities,” said Dr Kanyenze.