BITI FOUND GUILTY

The offence is not a serious offence as it attracts a level 5 fine. The court must make an imposition of a fine upto level 5. The offence is more texhinical and serves as a prevantative measurw but provides an exception under subsection (3).

In context , there is nothing that the accused said , prejudiced the announcement of results. No one has come before the courts to attest on how the statement of the accused influenced them in any way.