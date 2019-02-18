BITI FOUND GUILTY

Mitigating factors being presented by Mr Muchadehama. @BitiTendai is a father of four, a parliamentarian, senior member of the legal profession with 27 years experience, He is currently paying school fees for 20 children.— Tendai Biti Law (@BitiLawChambers) February 18, 2019
The offence is not a serious offence as it attracts a level 5 fine. The court must make an imposition of a fine upto level 5. The offence is more texhinical and serves as a prevantative measurw but provides an exception under subsection (3).— Tendai Biti Law (@BitiLawChambers) February 18, 2019
In context , there is nothing that the accused said , prejudiced the announcement of results. No one has come before the courts to attest on how the statement of the accused influenced them in any way.— Tendai Biti Law (@BitiLawChambers) February 18, 2019
As is on record, @BitiTendai highlighted that the statement he made was similar to the statements made by Emmerson Mnangagwa, Paul Mangwana and ZEC itself. @ZLHRLawyers @Follow_SALC— Tendai Biti Law (@BitiLawChambers) February 18, 2019
