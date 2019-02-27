ANTHRAX OUTBREAK HITS PRISON FARM

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has recorded an anthrax outbreak at its Mutare Farm Prison which officials said can manage to contain. The disease is said to have killed pigs at the farm prison.





ZPCS Manicaland spokesperson Mr Liberty Mhlanga said they discovered the outbreak at their farm sometime two weeks ago.





He said they took the affected pigs into quarantine in a bid to contain the outbreak.

“We have recorded an anthrax case on February 6,” said Mhlanga. “The pig died but we have managed to contain the disease and issued a 30-day quarantine order to make sure the diseases will not be transmitted to other pigs.”





Mr Mhlanga said they have not recorded any similar case or experience suspected cases relating to the disease.





He said they have issued bio-security measures and vaccinated all of their pigs. “We have managed to vaccinate all of our pigs and review our bio-security measures of foot baths and spraying of all farm motor vehicles,” he said. Herald