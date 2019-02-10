HAIG A Mine located at Odzi Farm, Manicaland reportedly lost 250 kilogrammes of gold ore to ten suspected armed robbers who broke into its storeroom in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The 10 suspected armed robbers are said to have disarmed the security personnel who were manning the mine’s premises before stealing the gold.
Police have since launched a man hunt for the robbers.
Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.
Monday, 4 February 2019
10 ARMED ROBBERS STORM GOLD MINE
Monday, February 04, 2019 NewsdzeZimbabwe 0
HAIG A Mine located at Odzi Farm, Manicaland reportedly lost 250 kilogrammes of gold ore to ten suspected armed robbers who broke into its storeroom in the early hours of Sunday morning.
0 comments:
Post a Comment