ZIMBAS HELD HOSTAGE : ZBC

The last three days have been a tale of untold anxiety for many Zimbabweans as they were literally held hostage in their own homes by events that the government has described as terror attacks masterminded by the MDC Alliance and their acolytes in the non-governmental organisations (NGOs).







Harare is slowly waking up from a slumber forced on it by narrow political interests that saw Zimbabweans being overtly coerced into being pawns in a political chase game planned and executed by the opposition MDC Alliance and identified actors from the civic society organisations and some suspected foreign agents.





Zimbabweans on Monday woke up ready to go about their normal day to day business is undeniable, but scenes that included indiscriminate harassment and violence, leading in the death of a police officer, forced them to scurry back home for safety.





This Wednesday, they started to trickle back into town following government assurances that their security will be guaranteed. Increased volumes of traffic in the central business district (CBD), long queues for groceries and even the hunt for basics such as bread were the order of the day, as business started reawakening in the city.





Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance is desperately denying its hand in the events despite a documented trail where its National Youth Assembly Secretary General, Lovemore Chinoputsa having issued a statement, calling party supporters to join the protest called by the ZCTU.





Other politicians as well as legal experts however do not buy the MDC Alliance narrative arguing they coerced and manipulated innocent citizens. Zanu PF Chief Whip, Pupurayi Togarepi said the barbaric acts by the hooligans will not be tolerated.





The government continues to reassure Zimbabweans that they should no longer feel threatened as adequate security has been put on place to guarantee their safety in their normal day to day activities.





Meanwhile, various pressure groups have weighed in condemning the violent protests for crippling business operations, affecting schools and destroying property and lives.





Florists who ply their trade at Africa Unity Square have bemoaned the protests for having resulted in loss of business. Social Economic Corrections Task Force Secretary General, Mr McNorman Chitongo and Upfumi Kuvadiki’s Scott Sakupwanya concurred that it is high time Zimbabweans, mostly youths, refrain from being used as political fodder to expedite self serving interests of politicians through the influence of social media.





Affirmative Action Group CEO, Dr Davison Gomo urged the state to put in place sufficient measures to deal with elements bent on destabilising the country through chaos and encouraged the citizenry to responsibly use their constitutional right to demonstrate. Several properties and motor vehicles were destroyed with shops being looted by the hooligan protesters.





Three people including a police officer also lost their lives. The police are rounding up suspects and persons of interests who are expected to assist in the on-going investigations. zbc