ZIM AMBASSADOR TO SWEDEN DIES

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday described as shocking and sad the death of Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Sweden, Samuel Chihondo Mhango, saying he was a committed cadre who dedicated his life to serving the country.



Ambassador Mhango died in Harare on Sunday from a heart ailment. In a statement, President Mnangagwa consoled the Mhango family over the death of the accomplished diplomat.



“I learnt with deep sadness of the death yesterday of our ambassador to Sweden, Cde Samuel Chihondo Mhango,” he said.







“While we were aware that Ambassador Mhango was suffering from a heart ailment, we had held

high hopes for his speedy recovery and return to active service in Sweden, sadly this was not to be with his passing on.”





President Mnangagwa said Ambassador Mhango would be missed. “The nation has thus lost a committed cadre of the liberation struggle, an accomplished diplomat, who dedicated his whole life and career to serving his country and people with selfless distinction,” he said.





“He will be sorely missed by many of his friends in the diplomatic circles, in the civil service and in ordinary life for bringing laughter and joy to all those around him. Cde Mhango’s goodness touched many hearts.”





President Mnangagwa said the nation grieved with the Mhango family.

“On behalf of Government, the people of Zimbabwe whom Cde Mhango represented so faithfully and loyally, on my own behalf and that of my family, I wish to express deep sorrow and sympathy to Mrs Mhango, his children and the entire Mhango family, on their sad loss of a husband, father and family pillar,” he said.





“May they derive comfort from the knowledge that we grieve with them during these difficult moments.”





Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo said Ambassador Mhango was a distinguished diplomat.





“It was with profound grief and shock that the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Hon. Dr Lt Gen (Rtd) S.B. Moyo, the Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador J. Manzou and the entire staff learnt of the sad passing on of Ambassador Samuel Chihondo Mhango, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Sweden in the evening of January 27 in Harare,” he said.





“On behalf of the Ministry, we wish to express our deepest and most sincere condolences to H.E the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde E.D Mnangagwa, Mrs Mhango and family and Government and people of Zimbabwe on this tragic and untimely loss.





“Mr Sam Mhango, as he was popularly known to colleagues in Government, was a distinguished and accomplished diplomat, officer, gentleman and comrade in arms, who played a crucial part in the liberation of Zimbabwe and the defence and advancement of the intrinsic interests of the country after independence.”





Minister Moyo chronicled Ambassador Mhango’s achievements. “Ambassador Mhango was born in Zvishavane in the colonial Rhodesia on February 16 1958 and did his primary and secondary school education in his rural home,” he said.





“He joined the liberation struggle in Zambia in 1976 under the auspices of ZAPU.

“In 1978, he was nominated for higher studies to Bulgaria where he attained a Masters of Economics degree before returning to independent Zimbabwe, where he taught for a while before joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a junior officer in 1985.”





Minister Moyo said due to his sterling work, Ambassador Mhango rose through the ranks to become ambassador in October 2014. Ambassador Mhango served Zimbabwe in various positions in Nigeria, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ethiopia and South Africa.





Minister Moyo said Ambassador Mhango will be remembered for his deep friendship, unassuming composure, steadfastness, civility, diligence, light heartedness and camaraderie.





“The Ministry and the whole Government has lost a true patriot, a pan-Africanist and a champion of the Zimbabwean interests and cause, both before and after independence,” he said.





“May Ambassador’s family, in particular his wife Faith Juliene and the children and indeed the whole Government and the people of Zimbabwe, be consoled in the knowledge that their loss is a shared one and that the nation mourns and is with them during their darkest hour of sorrow.”





Ambassador Mhango is survived by his wife, Faith Juliene and four children. Mourners are gathered at Kurrichane Drive, Mandara, in Harare. Herald