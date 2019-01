WOMAN GOES INTO HIDING AS VIDEO LEAKS

A woman has gone into hiding after her lewd video leaked and went viral. She is seen shoving a cooking stick into her private parts.

Joylene Chimwai shot the 47 seconds-long for private use. ‘I am surprised that a grown woman would do such a thing while recording it. Why would a normal person use a wooden spoon to satisfy their sexual urges,’’ said a neighbour.

Another didn’t expect such from her.

“I always saw her as a calm and quiet person; little did I know she had her own urges driving her to use wooden spoons as sexual objects,” said another neighbour.

Some think what she did was satanic.