WIFE IN TROUBLE OVER FALSE REPORT

A 34-YEAR-OLD woman from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo was sentenced to three months in prison for falsely accusing her husband of throttling her.



Senzeni Gumbo, who falsely accused Mr Vincent Mazvoni of strangling her, had her sentence wholly suspended. Gumbo appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu and pleaded guilty to a charge of deliberately supplying false information to a public authority.



“I admit that l lied about being strangled and l take full responsibility. I apologise for my actions and l hope this court and my husband will forgive me,” she pleaded.

Facts of the matter were not discussed in court.







Prosecuting Mrs Tembeni Mpofu said on January 1, Gumbo reported to Nkulumane Police Station that her husband grabbed and choked her so much that she almost fainted.





“Gumbo approached the police station screaming while holding her neck. She laid charges against her husband that he had strangled her but did not give reasons why,” said Mrs Mpofu.

Investigations showed that Gumbo was lying and she was arrested, the court heard. Chronicle