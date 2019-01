WHY CHAMISA MOTORCADE WAS BARRED

Mr Chamisa’s media team tried to put a spin to the incident alleging that security agents at the gates were instructed to prevent the opposition leader from entering the venue. Responding to the incident via microblogging site twitter, Media, Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said: “Let us not be consumed with pathetic narcism. This weekend is all about Tuku. It’s amoral to be so self-consumed to the extent of trying to overshadow a deceased superstar on his own final journey and swansong. This is not the first time someone has disrespected a funeral.”