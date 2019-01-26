WHY CHAMISA MOTORCADE WAS BARRED





MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa yesterday attempted to overshadow the late national hero Oliver Mtukudzi’s send-off at the National Sports Stadium as he came face-to-face with protocol after being barred to enter the venue with his motorcade.





This is not the first time that he has tried choreographed antics in a bid to be melodramatic at funerals. Last year, he forced himself into proceedings during the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s funeral despite the late politician’s mother having declared that he was not welcome.





Last week, Mr Chamisa turned the funeral of a Chitungwiza man who died during the recent violent demonstrations into a political rally having ambushed mourners ahead of burial. But yesterday he came face-to-face with the realities of following protocol. Security details manning the entrance at the National Sports Stadium barred Mr Chamisa’s entourage from entering the venue after an attempt to force its way through.





Mr Chamisa and his security details had a standoff with security agents, after his team was asked to use the reserved VIP entrance and parking their vehicles before walking into the stadium. Mr Chamisa’s team tried to resist but eventually capitulated, before leaving.





Mr Chamisa’s media team tried to put a spin to the incident alleging that security agents at the gates were instructed to prevent the opposition leader from entering the venue. Responding to the incident via microblogging site twitter, Media, Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said: “Let us not be consumed with pathetic narcism. This weekend is all about Tuku. It’s amoral to be so self-consumed to the extent of trying to overshadow a deceased superstar on his own final journey and swansong. This is not the first time someone has disrespected a funeral.”



