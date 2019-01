US SENATORS ATTACK ED OVER BRUTALITY, BLACKOUT

Coons and Booker said Zimbabwean authorities should urgently address people’s concerns. “… Instead, the government should work to meet the basic economic and social needs of its people. We strongly urge the Zimbabwean authorities to resolve the current situation through dialogue and non-violent, fully legal means, and for protesters to exercise their constitutional rights peacefully. Under no circumstances should the Zimbabwean government disregard the constitutional rights of its citizens, engage in the illegal suppression of expression and assembly, or employ the disproportionate use of force or extralegal violence to respond to the current situation.”