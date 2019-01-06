TWO COPS DEMAND R5 000 BRIBE FROM FUEL DEALER

Two police officers deployed at Beitbridge have been arrested for allegedly extorting over R5 000 from a suspected illegal fuel dealer they found buying the commodity from a haulage truck driver recently.



Alen Mavhima (28) and Norest Mhere (35), all stationed at Beitbridge urban, appeared before magistrate Godswill Mavhenge, who remanded them to January 29 on $300 bail. They are being represented by Mr Jabulani Mzinyathi of Masawi & Partners.



Prosecuting, Mr Jabulani Mberesi said on December 22, 2018 at around 4pm, the duo arrested Tatenda Ncube after they saw him buying fuel from a truck driver and loading it in drums near Afri Oil Truck Park along the Beitbridge-Masvingo road.







After arresting the suspect, the two cops allegedly demanded R5 400 and $6 from the man in exchange for his freedom.





They were then paid the money and released Ncube, who went on to report the matter resulting in the duo’s arrest the following day. The money was, however, not recovered.





Incidents of extortion by either attested police officers or imposters are rife in Beitbridge.

Recently, two Beitbridge men and a woman were arrested after mounting an illegal roadblock along the Beitbridge Masvingo road, where they posed as detectives from the Minerals and Border Control Unit.





Albert Bako (25), Blessing Moyo (25) and Tanaka Mino (19) were arrested by alert police officers soon after extorting R3 700 from a suspected smuggler. Herald