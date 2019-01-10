THIS IS AN ELECTORAL COUP : DRC LOSER





The runner-up in the Democratic Republic of Congo's long-awaited presidential poll Martin Fayulu on Thursday denounced the results as an "electoral coup".





His fellow opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi was declared the winner of the December vote by the electoral commission early on Thursday morning.





"These results have nothing to do with the truth at the ballot box," Fayulu told Radio France International.





"It's a real electoral coup, it's incomprehensible. He said result of the presidential election was "invented and fabricated in dark rooms" of the ruling coalition.





"These results have nothing to do with the truth from ballots. This clearly is an unacceptable electoral scam, aiming at creating general chaos all over the country. We cannot accept that the will of our people is not respected."





We cannot accept that the will of our people is not respected." The winner, Mr Tshisekedi promised to be the president of the entire nation.





He heaped praise on President Joseph Kabila, whose preferred successor, Emmanuel Shadary, got fewer votes than both opposition candidates.





Mr Tshisekedi said: "No-one could have imagined such a scenario whereby an opposition candidate would emerge victorious. I pay tribute to President Joseph Kabila and today we should no longer see him as an adversary, but rather, a partner in democratic change in our country."





The African Union (AU) has called for the dispute over the presidential election result in the Democratic Republic of Congo to be resolved amicably.





AU commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement: “It is important that any disagreement over the proclaimed results, notably that they did not reflect voters' wishes, be resolved peacefully, by turning to the relevant laws and through political dialogue between the parties involved."



