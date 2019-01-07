TEACHERS STRIKE : GOVT TO TABLE OFFER

The government says it has an offer for teachers to cushion them against the rising cost of living. This was revealed by the Acting Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Cde July Moyo after meeting representatives of teachers unions in Harare today.







Emerging from a closed door meeting with leaders of various teacher unions in the public service represented by the Apex Council and other unions outside the council, Cde Moyo told the media that the consultative meeting was very fruitful.





“The government notes the genuine concerns of teachers and will table an offer to cushion them against the rising cost of living,” he revealed. Teachers represented by the Acting Chairperson of the Apex Council, Mr Thomas Muzonde said they are ready to meet the government in the National Joint Negotiating Council to hear what it has to offer.





Mr Muzonde ruled out the possibility of any industrial action, describing it as premature, adding that there is need to give dialogue a chance.





The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technolgy Development, Professor Amon Murwira who was representing his Primary and Secondary Education Ministry counterpart, Professor Paul Mavhima, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, Dr John Mangudya and other senior government officials. zbc