TAJAMUKA LEADERSHIP GOES INTO HIDING

“Yes, we have been pushed into hiding because they want to kill us. Some have been arrested but here is a deal for Mnangagwa, let him release all those arrested and improve the country’s economy. We shall not rest. We are giving them just a month and if nothing happens, this time, even the military will be on our side. The bond note must go. The 2% tax must fall and the fuel price hike should be reversed. We want the availability of fuel to be guaranteed at affordable prices.”