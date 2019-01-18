SWEARING MANAGER SUSPENDED

A Shoprite manager has been placed on suspension pending an
investigation into an incident during which he was caught on video swearing at
an employee.
In the video, which has been widely circulated on social media, he dares the employee to "take me on".
"Why don’t you beat me …" the manager is heard saying.
He then moves in closer and the employee responds: "I am not here to fight but to work."
The altercation continues and manager uses swear words including "voetsek", "f*** you", and "mother f***", to which the employee replies, "You too."
OMG I just received this... I cant believe this!! Staff complain about store managers being disrespectful all the time... This is beyond cruel and how he provokes this guy is so humiliating and senseless I hope this guy gets a good lawyer to represent him! pic.twitter.com/7rb8eNDy9P— Gaynor Petersen (@gaynormpeterse) 15 January 2019
