SA GOVT BACKS ED





The South African government has expressed confidence in Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, despite the violence that has erupted in that country this week.







The most recent wave of protests were sparked by an astronomical fuel price increase at the weekend. Those protests have escalated since Monday, to which point the Zimbabwean military has felt compelled to play its hand.





Military helicopters have even been firing tear gas at demonstrators in the capital, Harare, where protests have been deadly. Authorities report that five people were killed on Monday. That figure has probably risen since then.





There are also reports that social media platforms have been disabled, while businesses and schools have been forced to shut down. Public transport is virtually non-existent.





This is the worst violence recorded in that country since the post-election protests last year but South Africa insists this matter will be resolved sooner, rather than later.





“The South African Government has noted protests action in Zimbabwe and is monitoring the situation,” said DIRCO spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya.



