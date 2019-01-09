PUPILS SEX TAPE LEAKS





A video in which two students from Munyikwa High fondled and kissed in a dormitory in the presence of other pupils went viral at the school just before closing.





The Mirror has the names of the students but they cannot be named for ethical reasons.

Efforts by The Mirror to get a comment from the school head Piniel Machimbira were fruitless and Gutu District Schools Inspector Ronald Muganhu said he could not give a comment





Some concerned parents blamed the behaviour on an informal boarding (bush hostels) at the school where girls and boys mingle in their different places of residence.

The male student initially refuted the allegations but confirmed the incident when The Mirror told him that it is in possession of the video clip.





“It’s true that the sex tape leaked but I’m not the one who did that, it could be some of my friends whom I used to give my phone for charging since I don’t have a charger to charge my phone,” said the boy.





In the video, the two students sit on a bed and the boy fondles and kisses the girl while another student is taking the video. The video kicks off with the two lovers lying on their backs on a bed. The boy and the girl who is in red mini skirt suddenly get into a sitting position and start kissing while posing for the camera.





The boy fondles the girl’s breasts, strokes her chin and thighs while some students sitting in the same room are watching and enjoying the moment. masvingo mirror



