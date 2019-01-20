skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 20 January 2019
PICS : SJAMBOKED BY SOLDIERS
Sunday, January 20, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
These youngsters were sjamboked in Kuwadzana, Harare by security forces. The brutality has been widely condemned.
Posted in:
PICTURES
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
ST FAITH'S SETS NEW A LEVEL RECORD
ST FAITH’S High of Rusape continued its strong tradition of academic excellence when it attained its highest ever examination outcome with...
AS IT HAPPENED
Updates by Newsday by 14:00 People have barricaded all the streets in Highfield by 14:05 Looting at Machipisa Shopping Centre in...
ZANU PF YOUTHS RANSACK SHAMU SERVICE STATION
WHY I FLED
Fearing for her life, outspoken commentator Thandekile Moyo fled Zimbabwe this week with little more than the change in her pocket. ...
THE CUSHION
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment