PAY $278 304 LEGAL FEES : COURT ORDERS GRACE

“Whereupon, after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that (a) the defendant (Grace and her son) be and is hereby ordered to pay the plaintiff $278 304,05 jointly and severally, the one paying the other to be absolved, (b) Interest on the capital sum of 5% per annum calculated from the date of demand to date of full and final payment and cost of suit on an ordinary scale,” Justice Chatukuta ruled.