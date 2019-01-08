NO LUXURY CARS FOR US : ZANU PF MPs

Zanu PF Members of Parliament have resolved to forgo luxury vehicles and other privileges that come with being a legislator to allow Government direct more resources towards more pressing needs facing the country.







This was said by Zanu PF Chief Whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi in a statement today. Cde Togarepi also called on striking doctors and other civil servants to be patient as Government implements painful policies to turn around the economy that has been in the doldrums for more than a decade.





“Our economic situation, just like the health sector, has bled for over a decade and the solutions so required to put the nation on a recovery path again are by no means simple but being implemented nonetheless as Zimbabwe rediscovers its lost glory,” Cde Togarepi said. Herald