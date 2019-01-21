NO DIVISIONS IN ZANU PF : SK MOYO

Zanu PF has commended the government for putting in place various interventions to guarantee the security of all citizens as well as alleviating the plight of members of the public through the introduction of a mass transport system which commenced this Monday morning.



Speaking at the party headquarters in Harare this evening, Zanu PF National Spokesperson, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, who was flanked by Zanu PF Director for Information and Publicity Cde Danny Musukuma and Director for Administration Dr Henry Mushonga, said they are not aware of any divisions within the party contrary to what is being peddled through social media platforms.





Cde Khaya Moyo extolled efforts by the government to improve the national economy and the livelihoods of citizens, saying it is a reflection of how committed the government is towards transforming the country into an upper middle income economy.





“The party commends government in its efforts towards alleviating the plight of the citizenry through interventions such as the introduction of the new mass public transport system which took effect this morning. The party is also aware of the efforts being taken by the government to alleviate the current dire fuel situation in the country. These measures tell a true story about the government’s quest to see improvement in the national economy and the general livelihoods of the people. The government should accelerate refinement and operationalisation of the National Public Transport policy to ensure a more permanent solution to the challenges currently affecting the public transport system,” he said.





Cde Khaya Moyo also took a swipe at “some known MDC Alliance activists masquerading as Human Rights lawyers [who] would want to mislead the people of Zimbabwe by creating a false impression that acts of terrorism such as destruction of property and killing of innocent people are rights conferred under the national constitution.”





He thanked members of the public who remained peaceful during last week’s violence and urged them to give the government time to address the current challenges. zbc