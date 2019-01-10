N'ANGA'S SON IN MOBILE PHONES SCAM

Famous Chipinge traditional healer Ndunge’s son Isaac Ndunge was this week convicted for fraud after five cellphones he had demanded from his client to place in a nearby stream during a ritual failed to reappear.



Ndunge, who stays in his father’s compound in Southdown, Chipinge, was convicted on his own plea of guilt by magistrate Perseverance Makala on Tuesday. He was slapped with a two-month jail sentence or alternatively, a $90 fine.



Ndunge was being charged with fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.



It was the State’s case that on December 27, 2018 at 1000 hours, Ndunge went to Melow Katuruza’s home in Sakubva, intending to help him with a problem he was facing.

He demanded $110 in cash and five cellphones to place in a nearby stream for him to perform the rituals.



The cellphones were to miraculously reappear after Ndunge had left. He was not to be seen again until Katuruza ran into him walking about in Sakubva and he effected a citizen’s arrest.



The cell phones were valued at $240. Daily News