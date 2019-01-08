N'ANGA JAILED FOR SODOMISING TWO BOYS

A 26 -year-old self confessed traditional healer from Zvishavane was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated indecent assault on two children from a home he had gone to “exorcise” evil spirits.



Tatenda Masiiwa of Maglas, Zvishavane appeared before Regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing two counts of aggravated indecent assault.



Masiiwa was convicted after a full trial against his own plea of not guilty. Mrs Msipa sentenced him to 20 years but he will serve 17 years after three years of his sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour.



It was the State case that on count one and on October 18 last year around 9PM, Masiiwa was invited to the complainants homestead to remove evil spirits.







The following day, Masiiwa invited the first complainant (13) to accompany him to his homestead where he sodomised him the whole night before giving him $200 to conceal the act.





On October 24, Masiiwa returned to the homestead and was told to sleep in the same room with the second complainant (16) whom he sodomised once before the boy fled. The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.





Mr Kelvin Guveya appeared for the State. Chronicle